Black VW Golf stolen after Northampton home broken into

A car was stolen after a home in Northampton was broken into in the early hours of this morning (Friday, September 27).

A black Volkswagen Golf, with a 2016 registration ending XND, was stolen after a property in Fennel Court, East Hunsbury, was broken into between 1am and 3am.

The suspects are described as two men of average build, who wore hoods pulled up and gloves.

Witnesses and anyone with information about the burglary, or sightings of the Golf, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.