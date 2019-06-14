Bingo! Huge cannabis factory found at Kettering bingo hall

Drugs cops have raided a large cannabis factory at the former Gala bingo in High Street, Kettering.

In the past hour, 25 police officers have raided the hall which closed down last year.

At least 1,000 plants were found

They were executing a drugs warrant, acting on intelligence from the community.

We can reveal that this is the second large cannabis factory found in the building this year.

A previous factory was found in a February and is under investigation.

Officers booted down the doors and police dogs made an intial search of the building.

They discovered hundreds of mature plants inside on two levels.

More to follow.