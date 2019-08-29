Biker dies after head-on crash with car in south Northamptonshire village

A motorcyclist died in an accident in south Northamptonshire following a collision with a car.

Detectives in Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now appealing for witnesses of the accident, which happened on the B4031 Park End in Croughton.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The incident happened at about 8.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, August 27, between RAF Croughton and the village of Croughton, when a black Volvo XC90 driving towards the village collided head on with a black Kawasaki motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

"The rider of the Kawasaki was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital where he died a short time later," he added.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.