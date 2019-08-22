Bike theft, stolen luggage and battery top list of common crimes on Northampton's railways
New data has revealed the extent of crimes reported on Northampton's railways and at their train station.
A complete list of all crimes reported to Northampton Railway Station has revealed the extent of what crimes take place both on the town's railway lines and while waiting at the station.
1. Common assault/battery with no injury - 93
Common assaults either on trains or on the grounds of the station.
jpimedia
2. Possession of bladed article - 4 offences
Only four instances of a member of the public carrying a bladed article or pointed weapon have been reported in the past five years.
other
3. Total drugs offences - 12
Including eight counts of possession of cannabis, three counts of possession of class A and one count of possession of class B.
jpimedia
4. Theft of pedal bike - 263
A huge number of bikes have been reported as stolen either around Northampton Railway Station or onboard its trains. This was the most commonly reported crime of all.
jpimedia
View more