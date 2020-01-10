Bike-riding robber targets woman in Corby

A woman was robbed as she walked across a park in Corby.

In an appeal launched today (January 10) police released details of the robbery, which took place near Selsey Road on Boxing Day.

At some point between 5pm and 7pm the victim was walking across the park when she was approached by a man on a mountain bike who demanded she handed over cash.

A police spokesman said: "The offender is described as a white male, of average build, wearing dark clothing and a face covering and riding a mountain bike.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."