A CCTV image has been released of a man police wish to speak to about a burglary at a Northampton church.

Theives broke into St Gregory’s Church in Park Avenue North and stole a safe and some keys between 5pm and 7pm on July 17.

This man is being sought by police in connection to a break-in at St Gregory's Church in Northampton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.