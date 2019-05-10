Beloved family cat fatally wounded by gunshot in Northampton

The RSPCA was called by a distraught family after their much loved family pet sadly died from injuries relating to a gunshot wound.

The nine-year-old ginger cat - named Adam - had been with the family since he was nine months old.

Adam was shot with an airgun on April 29 in Northampton.

The family - who do not wish to be named - had noticed he seemed unwell when he arrived home on Monday (29 April).

They took him to a vets on Wellingborough Road where he received extensive veterinary treatment for a week - an x-ray carried out on Saturday morning showed he had a pellet lodged in his body which has caused catastrophic damage.

Adam continued to deteriorate and sadly he suffered a heart attack during surgery and never recovered.

His owners have distributed 100 leaflets to neighbouring houses on Icknield Drive and the surrounding area in West Hunsbury to try to raise awareness of what has happened to Adam and to warn other pet owners too.

RSPCA inspector Sally Kearns said: “Adam’s owners have done a great job in the local area raising awareness of this but the fact is that they should never have been put in this position in the first place.

“We don’t know what the motivation would be for someone to injure a family pet in this way but the RSPCA website has plenty of suggestions on how to deter cats humanely.

“Adam suffered greatly in the last week of his life and he leaves behind a family who now have to come to terms with his loss.

“Using a gun such as an air gun can cause horrific pain and in this case death - it is also illegal and anyone deliberately using an air gun to injure an animal can face up to six months in prison and/or a £20,000 fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act."

Anyone with information with what happened to Adam is urged to contact the RSPCA inspectorate Appeal Line in confidence on 0300 123 8018.