'Be careful of accepting new men into your lives' warns cabinet member after report into Northamptonshire toddler murders

The stories of two Northamptonshire children who were murdered by their violent, drug dealing father figures should stand as "a key message" to women, a county council cabinet member has said.

Northamptonshire County Council has apologised "unreservedly" today to the families of two young children murdered by the men in their lives for "poor decision making" in the months leading up to their deaths.

Dylan Tiffin-Brown suffered 31 injuries at the hands of his father, Kennedy. He only knew him for two months.

But cabinet member for Fiona Baker told the Chronicle and Echo that "vulnerable women accepting new men into their lives" was at the heart of both murder cases.

Two damning reports into the deaths of Northampton two-year-old Dylan Tiffin-Brown and a one-year-old Kettering girl were published today (June 5).

The reports detail how serious missed opportunities and a severe lack of communication between social services, Northamptonshire Police and children's services meant the risk the killers' posed to the children was overlooked.

In both separate cases, both Dylan and the little girl's father figures - Raphael Kennedy, 31, and Ryan Coleman, 23 - were abusive drug dealers who only recently appeared in the lives of the children.

Kennedy only found out he was Dylan's father two months before he beat the toddler to death, while Coleman was the girl's mother's new boyfriend.

But today, Northamptonshire County Council's cabinet member for children's services Fiona Baker said one of the lessons to learn in both cases was a warning to women.

She told the Chronicle & Echo: "Drugs were undoubtedly an issue in these cases. But what is interesting is the bigger issue of vulnerable women accepting new men into their lives.

"Women in this position need to be very very careful.

"Part of the process of a serious case review is to help us learn, and this is a message that is key to these cases."

Chairman of the Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Board Keith Makin also said: "Frankly, dangerous men entered the lives of these children and not enough attention was given to that."

Both reports heavily criticised the county council's children's services during late 2017.

It pointed to under-staffing and severe case loads for social workers as a factor in failing to see both children were living with dangerous men.

Councillor Baker said: “We are deeply ashamed and sorry that we let this child down and we did not do enough to protect him from his father.

“Since this tragedy much progress has been made but there is still much to do."

Fiona Baker was appointed cabinet member for children's services in January 2019.