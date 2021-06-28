Banned Northampton driver caught back behind the wheel twice in less than a week

A banned driver caught behind the wheel twice in less than a week has been ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work by magistrates.

Petrut Ionut Craciun was caught driving an Audi A6 in Kettering on May 28 this year — and AGAIN less than a mile from his home in Northampton on June 3.

On the second occasion, he was stopped by police officers driving a Volvo S40 in Penistone Road and not wearing a seatbelt.

Craicun was stopped in Penistone Road — less than a week he had been caught driving while banned in Kettering

Craciun, of Preston Court, Lumbertubs, had been banned for a year in August 2020 for driving with no insurance.

The 25-year-old admitted five offences when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court last week (June 18), including two of driving with no insurance.