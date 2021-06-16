Banned driver jailed again after he's caught behind the wheel for a FOURTH time in Daventry

Magistrates jailed a known disqualified driver after he was caught behind the wheel in Daventry while banned for a FOURTH time in 14 months.

Police stopped Steven Paul Hart, aged 35, in a Peugeot Partner white van in Highfield Road — about 500 yards from his home address in Chantelle Court — on May 31.

Tests confirmed 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg per 100ml of breath.

Hart landed a fourth huge ban after being caught drink-driving

That was just days after his release on licence from a 42-week sentence handed down by Northampton magistrates in January this year, which included 20 weeks from a suspended sentence for another drink-driving offence last October.

Hart, of Chantelle Court, pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified, no insurance and possessing a quantity of cannabis during an appearance at Northampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday (June 1).

He was jailed for 22 weeks for his flagrant disregard of court orders and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge to fund victim services.

Court documents showed Hart has racked up 76 weeks in prison sentences and five-year driving bans for convictions including:-

■ February 2021, jailed for 22 weeks plus 20 weeks from a previous suspended sentence and banned for five years after being caught driving while disqualified on January 31.

■ December 2020, sentenced to 20 weeks in prison suspended for two years and banned for five years for driving while disqualified on June 17.