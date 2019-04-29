Banks cards stolen from locker at Northampton gym

A wallet and bank cards stolen from a locker at a Northampton gym were fraudulently used in Sixfields.

The theft was reported after the bank cards were taken from a locker at The Gym in Gambrel Road, Westgate Industrial Estate, between 8.30pm and 8.50pm on March 20.

The cards were then fraudulently used at locations in and around Sixfields, Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police has now released CCTV images to help trace a man officers believe may have information about the theft.

The man, or anyone with information about his identity, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.