Balloons spread message around danger of knife crime on anniversary of Northampton teenager's death

Balloons were launched across Northampton this weekend to spread awareness of knife crime on the anniversary of a teenager's death.

Louis-Ryan Menezes died after he was stabbed in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, on May 25 last year. He was 17.

Louis-Ryan Menezes was stabbed to death on Drayton Walk one year ago on May 25.

On Saturday, Louis' mum, his family and his friends gathered to release balloons on the same street he died on to share a message about the dangers of carrying knives.

Each balloon had a picture of Louis and a short message about his story and how carrying a knife only ends in tragedy.

Louis' mum, Cheri Curran, also attached an email address so anyone who finds one could reach her and let her know how far Louis' story has travelled.

She told the Chronicle and Echo: "It was brilliant seeing everyone come out. It's not just about remembering Louis' life but raising awareness about the dangers of carrying knives.

Fresh flowers were laid at the entrance to Drayton Walk.

"It was a massive turn out of friends and family. Thank you to everyone from Kingsthorpe who supported us. Louis would have been buzzing and so proud to see everyone turn out.

"This year would have been a lot harder without all your help."

Around 30 balloons were released following a private family meetup at Louis' memorial stone at Warren Hill Crematorium in Kettering, while another 20 were launched at Drayton Walk.

The first balloon found was picked up in Higham Ferrers - over 12 miles away as the crow flies. A unique number on the balloon showed it had been released by Louis' little sister.

The event was a get together for Louis' family and friends.

The balloon release on Drayton Walk was followed by a small street party in memory of Louis.

A 17-year-old boy charged with Louis-Ryan's murder is set to stand trial in August.