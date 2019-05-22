Balloon launch in memory of Northampton teenager on anniversary of death this Saturday

The mum of a Northampton teenager who was stabbed to death one year ago is holding a memorial day on the anniversary of her son's death.

Louis-Ryan Menezes died after he was stabbed in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, on May 25 last year. He was 17.

Louis-Ryan Menezes was stabbed to death on Drayton Walk one year ago, on May 25.

This Saturday will mark one year to the day since his death.

His mum Cheri Curran says she "would not have coped" this past year if not for the kindness of the Kingsthorpe community - and now wants Louis' friends and family to come together and remember him.

She told the Chronicle and Echo: "The number of people who have supported us with their outstanding love has been so warming.

"What an absolute community Kingsthorpe is. What an absolute community."

A balloon launch will be held on Drayton Walk this Saturday in memory of Louis.

A memorial balloon launch will be held on Drayton Walk at 2pm this Saturday to remember Louis. Flower displays and tributes will also be laid at the entrance to the alleyway.

The launch - which Cheri says is "open to everyone" - will be followed by a street party.

On the same day, Louis' family will be holding a private balloon launch and service at the 17-year-old's memorial stone at Warren Hill Crematorium in Kettering.

Cheri said: "I wake up every day thinking about it. But I still want to know the answers.

"I want to keep his memory alive for his friends and family.

"But it's also about raising awareness of how easily this can happen."

A 17-year-old boy charged with Louis-Ryan's murder is set to stand trial in August.