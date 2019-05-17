Bag snatcher strikes in Wellingborough supermarket car park

Police officers have released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to following a distraction theft in the Wellingborough Tesco car park in Whitworth Way.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 8, at about 4.50pm, when a woman asked another woman for directions. While this was happening, a man stole the handbag of the woman giving directions which was in the footwell of her car. Her cards were then used fraudulently.

The people in the images or anyone who recognises them should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. The incident number is 19000234593.