A back door lock was snapped in an attempted burglary in a Northamptonshire village last night (Monday, September 23).

The unknown offender/s tried to gain entry to a property in High Street, Silverstone, sometime between 10.30pm and 1am.

The attempted burglary was on High Street, Silverstone. Photo: Google

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.