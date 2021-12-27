Avoid starting 2022 with a speeding ticket - here's where cameras could be parked TODAY in Northampton

Here's how to make sure you don't blow all the money saved in the sales and start 2022 with a speeding ticket.

Six enforcement vans are deployed spotting a range of traffic offences — such as speeding, drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts or drivers using mobile phones — at locations are listed on the Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Unit website.

Those three offences — alongside drink or drug-driving — make up the 'fatal four' offences which contribute most to deaths and serious injuries on roads.

The vans have cameras pointing back and front, park in clear view of oncoming drivers and are big and white so you can't miss them — even if they don't have Christmas lights on.

■ Note: these Images are illustrative only and do not show precise locations of where camera vans park. Information correct at December 2021, sites may be added, removed or varied without notice.

1. A45 overbridge, Brackmills, national speed limit Photo Sales

2. Goldings Road, 30mph limit Photo Sales

3. Bants Lane, 30 mph limit Photo Sales

4. Ladybridge Drive near Galane Close, 30 mph limit Photo Sales