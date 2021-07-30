Audi driver smashed lorry windscreen during road-rage row on Northamptonshire A43

An Audi driver smashed the windscreen of a lorry a during a road rage row on the A43 on Friday (July 23).

Police say the Audi driver — a man in his 20s — blocked the lorry by stopping at a roundabout and got out of the car before abusing the trucker and throwing a glass bottle which smashed the screen.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The lorry driver spotted a silver Audi A3 being driven in a dangerous manner between 5.20pm and 5.30pm and challenged the other driver as both vehicles reached a the A43 / A5 roundabout on the northbound carriageway.

Friday's incident happened just past the A5 roundabout on the A43

"Both vehicles continued along the A43 but the the Audi pulled in front of the HGV and blocked the carriageway. He got out of his vehicle and verbally abused the lorry driver before getting back into his vehicle and throwing a glass bottle which smashed the windscreen."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the row or the criminal damage incident to come forward, particularly any with dashcam footage.

The Audi driver is described as an Asian man, in his mid to late 20s, of a slim build with short black cropped hair and a neatly trimmed beard and moustache.