Attempted robbery victim musters strength to escape after assault by group of men in Northampton

A man was knocked to the ground after being assaulted by a group of men in Northampton in an attempted robbery, but he managed to push off his attackers and escape.

The man was approached by three to four men in Crestwood Road in Thorplands between 11.10pm and 11.40pm on Friday (August 2).

The attempted robbery was somewhere on Crestwood Road, Thorplands. Photo: Google

He was punched to either side of his face and fell to the ground, and the offenders tried to take the victim’s phone

But he was able to snatch it back, push away two of the suspects and run away.

One of the suspects is described as a black man aged 20, 5ft 7in and of skinny build. He wore a grey zip-up jacket with the hood over his face.

Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about the attempted robbery should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.