Attacker splashes woman in Northampton with liquid after saying it was acid in neighbourhood assault

A woman in Northampton was pushed in the face and splashed with a fluid her attacker claimed was acid.

The incident began at 2.35pm on July 28 in Arthur Street, Kingsley, when a woman challenged two women she was concerned could be taking advantage of an elderly male neighbour.

A woman confronted two women after she became concerned they were taking advantage of a neighbour.

During the confrontation one of the two women pushed the victim in the face, before walking off into Barrack Road.

The altercation continued when one of the women threw the contents of a drinks bottle at the neighbour, saying it contained acid.

Some of the fluid hit the neighbour’s ankle but did not cause any harm, and it is not believed to have been a corrosive substance.

One of the suspects is described as a white woman aged in her 30s, around 5ft 6in and of slim build. She wore a navy blue jacket, black leggings and white trainers, and carried a large pink handbag and a white Tesco bag with red handle.

Anyone who saw all or part of the incident, or has information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident 19000396235.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

A 30-year-old Northampton woman arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.