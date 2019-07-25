Arson investigation launched over Northampton factory blaze but cause remains unclear

A large fire that destroyed a Northampton factory unit and gutted the home of three businesses is being treated as arson.

Five fire engines were called to the single-storey factory in Studland Road, Kingsthorpe Hollow, at 11.54pm on Tuesday (July 25) after a large fire broke out overnight.

The fire at the factory unit on Studland Road is being treated as arson.

Two appliances were still on the scene late into Wednesday to deal with hotspots after the fire destroyed the offices of three Northampton businesses and caused smoke damage to neighbouring units.

Today, Northants Fire and Rescue has declared it is treating the blaze as arson.

The cause of the fire is expected to be announced later this week.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the blaze are being urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or anonymously report it on 0800 555 111.