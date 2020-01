An arrest warrant has been issued for a Corby woman after she failed to turn up to court.

Claire Meek, 39 and of Rathlin Close, was due to face magistrates in Northampton on December 19.

She has been charged with burgling Health Lines Pharmacy in Studfall Avenue and stealing perfumes in April 2018.

Meek failed to appear and is now wanted by police.

A spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Meek, or has information about her whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."