Arrest made after 'terrifying' attack on 15-year-old Rushden girl

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a Rushden girl was attacked and left with a broken jaw.

The victim, aged just 15, was on her way home from school in Greenway, next to the disused railway track between The Hedges and Spire Road, between 3pm and 4.10pm on Monday when she was punched and kicked by a man who tried to lift up her skirt.

Police have made an arrest

The attack cause her teeth to be pushed back into her jaw. It has since been confirmed her jaw was broken.

She was also left with cuts to the inside of her mouth, a fractured nose and a potential fractured cheekbone.

This morning (Wednesday) a police spokesman said a 26-year-old man from Rushden has been arrested on suspicion of GBH in connection with the incident.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and have asked anyone in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage to contact them.

Detective Inspector James Larkin, said: “This was a terrifying attack on a young girl and I want to reassure the public in Rushden that we are taking what has happened extremely seriously with a team of detectives working on the case.

“Although we have arrested a man, I would still encourage members of the public with information to come forward.

“I’m particularly interested in speaking to anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area at the time of the offence, or anyone who might have found any clothing discarded nearby.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or if you would prefer to give your information anonymously, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”