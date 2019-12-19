Arrest after man injured in 'altercation' outside Northampton town centre bar

A man was arrested after another man was injured in an 'altercation' outside a bar in Northampton town centre at the weekend.
The incident happened outside Sazeracs in Castilian Street between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday (December 15).
A 27-year-old man was arrested and released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Officers would like to speak to two men who may have information about what happened, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.
One of the men is described as white, in his mid-late 20s, of stocky build with short dark hair and a beard, wearing a white jumper.
The second man is described as a white man, in his mid-late 20s, of slim build with short brown hair, wearing dark clothing.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101.