Arrest after man injured in 'altercation' outside Northampton town centre bar

A man was arrested after another man was injured in an 'altercation' outside a bar in Northampton town centre at the weekend.

The incident happened outside Sazeracs in Castilian Street between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday (December 15).

The 'altercation' was outside Sazeracs in Castilian Street, Northampton. Photo: Google

A 27-year-old man was arrested and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers would like to speak to two men who may have information about what happened, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

One of the men is described as white, in his mid-late 20s, of stocky build with short dark hair and a beard, wearing a white jumper.

The second man is described as a white man, in his mid-late 20s, of slim build with short brown hair, wearing dark clothing.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101.