Armed response team called to help arrest 68-year-old man travelling on major Northampton road

An armed response unit was needed to stop a car in an arrest in Northampton this morning.

Northamptonshire's Armed Response Vehicle team were called in to help stop a suspect travelling on the A45 near Billing Aquadrome today (August 2).

The team was spotted on Crow Lane shortly afterwards.

As part of the operation, a 68-year-old man was arrested in connection with a robbery that took place in Leicestershire yesterday.

A photo of the armed response team was shared on the @NorthantsARV Twitter feed, but has since been removed.