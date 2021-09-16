Armed police find drugs and knife after chasing down Mercedes on Northamptonshire M1
Two men from north-west London have been arrested
Two men were arrested after armed police investigating a fraud in Northampton chased down a Mercedes on the M1.
Three armed response vehicles boxed in the Mercedes near junction 14 after it headed south in the early hours of Wednesday morning (September 15).
Officers searched the vehicle and uncovered a a large quantity of cannabis and a knife.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: "A 30-year-old man from Hillingdon was arrested on suspicion of fraud and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
"A 21-year-old man from Wembley was arrested on suspicion of fraud, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and possession of a bladed article."