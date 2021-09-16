Armed police find drugs and knife after chasing down Mercedes on Northamptonshire M1

Two men were arrested after armed police investigating a fraud in Northampton chased down a Mercedes on the M1.

Three armed response vehicles boxed in the Mercedes near junction 14 after it headed south in the early hours of Wednesday morning (September 15).

Officers searched the vehicle and uncovered a a large quantity of cannabis and a knife.

Armed officers search the Mercedes after chasing it down on the M1

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: "A 30-year-old man from Hillingdon was arrested on suspicion of fraud and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.