Armed police called to drunk man in Northampton threatening to kill and falsely claiming he had a gun
A 63-year-old remains in custody
Armed police officers were called to an address in Northampton after receiving reports of a drunk man threatening to kill and falsely claiming he had a gun.
Northamptonshire Police were called to Foxendale Square in Ecton Brook yesterday (August 25) at around 8.30pm.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the man did not have a gun. A 63-year-old man was arrested.
A police spokeswoman said: “This happened last night (August 25) in Foxendale Square at about 8.30pm.
“We were called to reports of an intoxicated man who was threatening to kill people and claimed he had a gun.
“We deployed and a 63-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.
“No gun was present.”
The arrested man remains in custody this morning.