Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a Northampton man wanted after failing to appear in court.

Jamie Blyde, 28, of Maidencastle, Northampton, failed to appear in court after being charged with theft.

Image of Jamie Blyde released by Northamptonshire Police.

Blyde, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.