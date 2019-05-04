Appeal to help find missing 15-year-old Wellingborough boy

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old boy from Wellingborough.

Duane Gamor was last seen yesterday (Friday, May 4) wearing his school uniform which is a black blazer, white shirt, blue and red striped tie, black trousers and black trainers.

Duane is 5ft 1in, with a slim build, dark brown eyes and braided hair.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging Duane to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well.

Duane, or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.