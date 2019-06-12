Appeal to find wanted Bicester man with links to Northampton

The public’s help is needed by police to find a man from Bicester with links to Northampton who is wanted on recall to prison.

Aaron Flemon has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence - police have not said how or what we went to jail for originally.

Aaron Flemon. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-191206-133938001

The 39-year-old, of Coach House Mews, is 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build and has short black hair.

He is known to frequent Bicester, Oxford and Northampton. Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Tim Hawley, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who has seen Flemon or who knows where he is.

“He is wanted on recall to prison for a breach of his licence. If you see him, please do not approach him but call 101.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 319 (of June 11) or make a report online.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.