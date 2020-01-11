Appeal to find teenagers missing from Northampton

Two teenagers missing from Northampton have not been seen since Tuesday night (January 7).

Ahmed Muhammed Abdullah, aged 16, and Mustafa Muhammed Abdullah, aged 17, were last seen at 10.30pm and police are appealing for them to make contact with them to let them know that they are safe.

A police spokesman said: "Mustafa is 5ft 3in, of a slim build, with short dark brown hair.

"Ahmed is described as being 5ft 9in, of a heavy build with short black hair.

"We have no descriptions of clothing."

Anyone with any information or sightings should contact the police via 101 quoting reference MPN1/73/20 for Ahmed and MPN1/74/20 for Mustafa.