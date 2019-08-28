Appeal to find rightful owners of stolen items found in Corby

A number of stolen tools were recovered after police arrested two Corby men on suspicion of burglary.

Now officers have released images of the property in a bid to trace their rightful owners.

Police are appealing to trace the rightful owners of these items.

At 12.20am on Saturday, July 20, police were called to a report of a burglary at a premises in Borrowdale Road, and two Corby men were arrested nearby.

A search of premises linked to the pair uncovered a number of items that are believed to be stolen.

The items recovered are: Optima steamer, Echo strimmer, Stihl FS90 strimmer, Makita cut off saw, Bosch 110V drill, Makita 110V drill, Bosch 110V jigsaw and a Milwaukee cordless drill.

Anyone who believes any of these items could be theirs should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating incident number 1900379216.

Police are appealing to trace the rightful owners of these items.

The men arrested on suspicion of non-dwelling burglary in relation to the incident, a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old, have been released under investigation.

Police are appealing to trace the rightful owners of these items.

Police are appealing to trace the rightful owners of these items.

Police are appealing to trace the rightful owners of these items.

Police are appealing to trace the rightful owners of these items.

Police are appealing to trace the rightful owners of these items.

Police are appealing to trace the rightful owners of these items.