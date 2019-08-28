Appeal to find rightful owners of stolen items found in Corby

A number of stolen tools were recovered after police arrested two Corby men on suspicion of burglary.
Now officers have released images of the property in a bid to trace their rightful owners.
At 12.20am on Saturday, July 20, police were called to a report of a burglary at a premises in Borrowdale Road, and two Corby men were arrested nearby.
A search of premises linked to the pair uncovered a number of items that are believed to be stolen.
The items recovered are: Optima steamer, Echo strimmer, Stihl FS90 strimmer, Makita cut off saw, Bosch 110V drill, Makita 110V drill, Bosch 110V jigsaw and a Milwaukee cordless drill.
Anyone who believes any of these items could be theirs should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating incident number 1900379216.
The men arrested on suspicion of non-dwelling burglary in relation to the incident, a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old, have been released under investigation.