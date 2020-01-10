Appeal to find missing Rothwell girl

A missing 17-year-old girl from Rothwell has not been seen since Wednesday.

Police are appealing for help to find Jessica Wright, who was last seen in the Barwell area in Leicestershire on January 8.

A police spokesman said: "Jessica is white, 5ft 1in, with a slim build.

"She has dark brown shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing black Adidas leggings, a cropped t-shirt with white stripes and a khaki coloured jacket."

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking Jessica, or anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPK1/71/20.