Appeal to find missing Kettering man

A Kettering man has not been seen since Saturday (November 9).

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Duncan Booker, 43, who was last seen in the town.

He is white, 6ft, bald and wears glasses.

At the time he went missing Duncan was wearing a dark green jacket with a fur hood, grey/blue t-shirt with ‘The Who’ written on it, blue jeans and grey trainers.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for Duncan’s welfare and are appealing for him, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101."