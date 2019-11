Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a home was broken into in Northampton.

The burglary happened in Billing Road East between 1pm and 5.45pm on Monday, November 18, when the offender/s smashed a patio window and jemmied the door open.

A number of electronic items and jewellery were taken.

Anyone who saw the burglary or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.