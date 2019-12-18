Appeal after police car and lorry crash on Northampton road

Witnesses are being sought after a road traffic collision between a marked police car and a lorry in Lings Way.

The incident happened at the junction with Hayeswood Road, at about 12.40pm on Thursday, December 12, when the two vehicles were in collision.

Officers are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a silver car, which was believed to be turning left into Hayeswood Road from Lings Way immediately prior to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage is asked to contact Northamptonshire Polce on 101 quoting reference number 19000666053.