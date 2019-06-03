Anti-terror police advise Northampton museum to install new CCTV cameras

Abington Park Museum should fit several new security cameras as part of an upgrade, police have advised.

The guidance comes as Northampton Borough Council reviews security of the Grade I listed building.

They propose to replace the existing CCTV system with new dome cameras, and add an additional 11 cameras "in areas of vulnerability" around the building. Installation costs are estimated at just under £10,000.

Nick Gordon, cultural services manager for Northampton's museums, said: "This proposal comes after recommendations from the borough council's health and safety advisor, Northamptonshire's police crime prevention unit and Northamptonshire's counter terrorism manager, who visited the site."

A council document says the CCTV system is beyond repair and many areas of the museum do not currently have any security camera coverage.

The document adds: "Not only is CCTV a crime deterrent to prevent theft and robbery, but it also deters vandalism that may be intentional or unintentional from the public.

"CCTV will also be an aid used by us for invigilation."