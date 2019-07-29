Another load of motorists sentenced for drink or drug driving in Northamptonshire

The latest collection of motorists caught drink or drug-driving in Northamptonshire has been released by police.

Northamptonshire Police is cracking down on offenders this summer with a pledge to publicly name those who break the law.

Northamptonshire Police's summer drink and drug-driving campaign. Photo: Northamptonshire Police/Twitter

Caught driving under the influence of alcohol:

Santino Coletta, 30, of Daffodil Drive, Rushden, was given a 36 month disqualification, an unpaid work requirement and fines and costs totalling £170.

Robert Loboda, 38, of Constable Road, Corby, 23 month disqualification, an unpaid work requirement and a community order.

Innocent Mugabe, 28, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, 38 month disqualification and eight weeks imprisonment.

Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis:

Iulian Sonu, 44, of Capers Close, Enderby, Leicestershire, 16 month disqualification, an unpaid work requirement and fines and costs totalling £170.