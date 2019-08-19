Another charged as part of operation to tackle Kettering's drug supply

An 18-year-old woman is the latest to be charged as part of an operation to tackle Kettering's drug supply.

Georgia Wornes, from Northolt, Ealing, is the 20th to be charged over Operation Serpent, Northamptonshire Police's bid to target an organised crime group suspected of recruiting children to facilitate class A drug dealing.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Wornes will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) charged with conspiracy to supply the class A drug crack cocaine and conspiracy to supply the class A drug heroin.

She was arrested in London on August 7.

Read our report from raids across the country in June which saw 18 arrested and charged.

Nineteen others have already been brought before the courts with trials likely to take place in the coming months.