Anne Sacoolas charged with causing death of Harry Dunn in Northamptonshire crash

Anne Sacoolas has finally been charged with causing the death of Harry Dunn, almost four months after the fatal crash which has captured the world's interest.

The US woman fled the UK claiming diplomatic immunity, despite admitting to causing the crash near RAF Croughton in August by being on the wrong side of the road.

The 42-year-old has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, according to Radd Seiger, who was with Harry's family when they were told of the decision by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) today (Friday, December 20).

Sky News has shown scenes of joy and hugging between the Cobblers fan's mother Charlotte Charles, father Tim Dunn and twin brother Niall Dunn after finding out she would be charged.

"I carried out my promise to one of my kids, the promise that I made that we would get that justice," the tearful mum said.

"I've managed to fulfil the promise. It means everything. I would never have been able to rest properly ever without having been able to carry out that promise I made."

Harry's family had become more and more concerned with the CPS' delay in charging Mrs Sacoolas after police handed over the file of evidence on November 1.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Janine Smith said: “Following the death of Harry Dunn in Northamptonshire, the CPS has today authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge Anne Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions has met with Harry Dunn’s family to explain the basis of the decision we have made following a thorough review of the evidence available.

“May I remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against Anne Sacoolas are now active and that she has a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Northants Chief Constable Nick Adderley said on Tuesday if a charge was brought, it would be 'pointless' to have a court date when Mrs Sacoolas is not in the country.

Instead, officers were 'on standby' to travel to Westminster Magistrates Court to get a warrant for extradition proceedings to begin, the police chief added.

The Home Office is responsible for considering the request and deciding whether to formally issue this through US diplomatic channels.

The CPS' specialist extradition team will be working closely with the UK Central Authority at the Home Office to do this, a spokesman said.

Ch Cons Adderley added that the pressure Northamptonshire Police will put on the authorities to make that decision quickly would 'hold no bounds'.

A police spokesmans said: "We welcome the charging decision announced today by the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to Anne Sacoolas.

"However, because criminal proceedings are now active, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.