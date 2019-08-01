Alleged drug dealer in court after police search car on M1 near Northampton

An alleged drug dealer has appeared in court charged with possession of Class-A drugs with intent to supply after police searched a car on the M1 near Northampton.

Kayon English was arrested after officers found drugs in a car they stopped on the northbound carriageway close to junction 15 on Monday (July 29).

Kayon English appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday

The 20-year-old, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and one count of possession of heroin with intent to supply.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, and was remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance on August 28.

The stop was part of Operation Viper, the Northamptonshire Police crackdown on drug and gang-related crime.