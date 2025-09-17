Aldi staff member spat at in Northampton store - CCTV appeal released by police

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 17th Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
A member of staff at an Aldi store in Northampton was spat at – and now police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

The incident happened in the Earl Street store at about 10.40am on Saturday September 6, when a member of staff was spat at.

Police say the man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000525760.

