Air ambulance lands on busy Northampton road following van crash

A busy Northampton road is blocked this afternoon following a two-vehicle crash.

Booth Rise, between Moulton Way and the busy A43 Round Spinney roundabout, is blocked in both directions following the collision at around 1.30pm today (Nov 6).

A van was reportedly in a collision with a BMW M5.

An air ambulance attended the scene and the driver of the van has been taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW has also been taken to NGH with minor injuries.

As a result, a road closure is in place on Talavera Way and Round Spinney.