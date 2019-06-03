Air ambulance flies cyclist from Northampton road with life-threatening head injury to hospital

Officers investigating the circumstances of a cyclist sustaining a serious head injury in Cogenhoe are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

At around 11.30am on Sunday, June 2, a man cycling along York Avenue towards Station Road fell from his bicycle, suffering a suspected life-threatening head injury which saw him flown to University Hospital Coventry by air ambulance.

A grey Toyota Corolla car was travelling in the opposite direction to the cyclist at the time of his fall, but was not in collision with the cyclist.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.