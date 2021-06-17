'Aggressive' man racially abuses bus driver in Northampton after being refused entry for 'previous poor behaviour'
The offender became aggressive and attempted to get behind the driver's screen whilst using racist slurs
A bus driver in Northampton was racially abused after he refused entry to a man he recognised for alleged previous poor behaviour.
The racist abuse took place on Tuesday, May 25 between 1pm and 3pm when the driver of an UNO bus stopped in Kingsthorpe Road.
A man boarded the vehicle but the driver recognised the passenger as someone who displayed previous "poor" behaviour so entry was refused.
The passenger, in response, became aggressive and attempted to get behind the driver's screen whilst using racially abusive language towards him. He was subsequently led off the bus by another member of the public.
Police have released an image of a man, who may be able to assist the police with their investigation.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist them with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.
"Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: 21000288477 or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."