Afternoon attack sees three men assault victim in Northampton town centre street

A man was attacked in a Northampton town centre street by three men.

The victim was assaulted by the group of three in Gold Street between 1pm and 2pm on March 3.

The first offender is described as an Asian man, about 5ft 9in, of skinny build with short black hair and a pointed nose.

The second offender is described as an Asian man, about 5ft 7in, of short stocky build, wearing a black baseball cap.

The third offender is described as an Asian man, about 5ft 10in, of medium build with short black hair.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.