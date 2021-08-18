Abuser forced terrified Northampton woman to hide in wardrobe as he kicked in front door

A Northampton man has been jailed after kicking in his former partner's front door TWICE while she hid in the wardrobe.

Kyle Owen Smith, 26, turned up at his ex-partner’s home in the Billing area of Northampton numerous times in the early hours of August 17 this year despite being under a restraining order to stay away.

The terrified woman cowered in her wardrobe and dialled 999 as Smith forced his way in by booting through the front door.

Kyle Smith was jailed for a year after breaching a court order to stay away from his ex-partner

He quickly fled as officers arrived to help the woman board up her damaged door — but returned just minutes after they had left and kicked the door in again.

Smith, previously of South Holme Court, made a run for it again, garden-hopping in a desperate attempt to evade officers and Police Dog Olly but was eventually arrested and later charged.

He pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (August 18) and was sent to prison for a year.

PC Glyn Humphries, said: “When we heard that Kyle Smith had returned just minutes after police officers had left the scene having boarded up the door, a large number of resources were sent to catch him once and for all and put him behind bars for the safety of this woman and others.

“He, like so many domestic abusers, is a bully, and bullies rely on fear. This fear gives them a false perception of their own power and a belief that they can act with impunity.

"Not in this county!

“When faced with a suite of police officers, a working German Shepherd and the threat of Taser, he gave himself up.

“Tackling domestic abuse is one of Northamptonshire Police’s priorities and we are absolutely determined to do everything we can to safeguard and support victims whilst also putting the offenders in prison. I hope this case demonstrates that unwavering resolve.”