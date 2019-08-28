'A massive hole in our hearts': Family pays tribute to suspected Northampton pub murder victim Glenn Davies

The family of Glenn Davies, who died after an attack in a Northampton pub, said his death will 'leave a massive hole in their hearts' in a statement released today (Wednesday, August 28).

The 25-year-old's mother, father and sister thanked people for their 'overwhelming' support following his death in hospital on Sunday - a day after being assaulted.

Glenn Davies. Photo courtesy of Northamptonshire Police

“This is a tragic and sad loss of our son and brother Glenn - we loved him so much," the statement released by Northamptonshire Police said.

"Thank you for all the overwhelming support from all who knew him, we can’t thank you enough.

"This will leave a massive hole in our heart for the rest of our lives.

"We now ask that our privacy is respected at this immensely difficult time.”

Mr Davies was assaulted in a 'pointless attack' at Old Bank in St Giles Square while on a night out with friends shortly before midnight, police said.

Paramedics attended the scene and he was transferred to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, where he died at about 7.40pm on Sunday.

A 22-year-old man from Northampton was arrested this morning while a 28-year-old man was released on conditional bail yesterday after being arrested on Sunday.

