A house remains taped off in a busy part of Northampton this morning following a police incident

A trail of blood from Stimpson Avenue leading to Wellingbrough Road can be seen at the scene of a crime this morning (Wednesday).
Police were reportedly called to Stimpson Avenue and Wellingborough Road at around 8.10pm last night.
Unofficial reports on social media suggest that a man was stabbed in the area.
A house in Stimpson Avenue remains taped off this morning.
Pools of blood can be seen in the road and leading down to Wellingborough Road.
Northamptonshire Police have yet to release a statement.
