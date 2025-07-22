19-year-old believed to be exploiting young people in Northampton banned from being in vehicle with any child

A 19-year-old, who was believed to be exploiting young people in Northampton, has been banned from being in a vehicle with a child, arranging travel for anyone under the age of 18 and a host of other activities.

Mason Miller, of Fleckney in Leicestershire, has been made the subject of a Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order, as police officers believe he was exploiting young people in Northampton.

The civil order is in place to safeguard those at risk and place strict conditions on his activity.

As part of the order, Miller is prohibited from:

Being in any vehicle with a child under the age of 18 or with anyone he believes to be a child under the age of 18.

Arranging the travel of any child under the age of 18.

Using social media platforms to contact any child under the age of 18.

Installing any encryption or wiping software on any device other than that which is intrinsic to the operation of the device.

Using or causing any person to use on his behalf any instant messaging application to contact any child under the age of 18.

The order is in place for two years and if it is breached in any way, Miller will be arrested, according to police.

Sergeant Taylor Ellis from Northamptonshire Police’s Child Exploitation Hub said: “I hope this case sends a message to people across the county that we have a wide range of weapons in our arsenal in the fight against child exploitation and modern slavery, and that we will seek civil action against offenders as well as criminal action.

“These orders are a great way to enforce against people like Mason Miller as well as being a vital tool in our efforts to safeguard vulnerable people.

“The Child Exploitation Hub, which houses police officers, social workers, youth workers, early intervention practitioners, and health professionals, who all specialise in safeguarding children, was set up to better protect children who are vulnerable and at risk of exploitation.

“Everyone in the team is really passionate about protecting our children in this county and I want to reassure the public that we will continue working hard, using both innovative and more traditional methods, in order to do just that.”