£10,000 reward offered to catch those responsible for the shooting of a 16-year-old in Northampton

Crimestoppers has announced today it is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information following the wounding of a 16-year-old boy from Northampton and the recovery of the firearm used.

The teenager, who had been shot, was found injured in Booth Meadow Court in the Thorplands area just after 7.30pm on Monday 30 September.

The shooting shocked the local community

He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

CCTV footage released shows two boys seen in the vicinity of the incident.

The incident has shocked the local community, especially due to the young age of the victim.

Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information given exclusively to its charity - on 0800 555 111 or via Crimestoppers-uk.org or Fearless.org - that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for this crime and the recovery of the firearm used.

Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands Regional Manager for Crimestoppers charity, said: “Our charity believes everyone has the right to be safe. A young person suffered serious injury and considerable emotional trauma after being shot and we would like to work with the community to find answers, to remove this firearm from the streets and the risk of whoever did this crime causing more harm to others.

“We are very aware that some people are cautious about speaking to the authorities directly about what happened.

"This is especially true if you know the individuals involved, which is why we are reaching out to those who haven’t come forward.

"Our charity is here for you and guarantees you will stay completely anonymous if you tell us what you know.

"Our charity has always kept its promise of anonymity since we began over 31 years ago. By contacting us you could also be eligible for a reward of up to £10,000.

“Our charity’s UK Contact Centre is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can use our anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org, or Fearless.org for young people. No one will ever know you contacted us and it could be you that makes a difference.”

Information passed directly to police will NOT qualify. The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the untraceable anonymous online forms at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or Fearless.org.

Read more: Here is everything we know so far about the shooting of a 16-year-old boy which has shocked Northampton this week

Read more: Boy, 15, in custody today after arrest made over Thorplands shooting